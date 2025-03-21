11,574 Shares in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 740.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 33.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MYD opened at $10.54 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

