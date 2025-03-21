12,338 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTON. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.7% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 205,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 31.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

PTON stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PTON shares. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus raised Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 68,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $452,910.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 474,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,202.06. This represents a 12.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 187,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $1,207,685.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,735.05. The trade was a 65.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 691,597 shares of company stock worth $5,671,783. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

