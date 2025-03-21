1,340 Shares in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,482,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 181,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,879,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP opened at $101.64 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $89.93 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.10.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1344 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

