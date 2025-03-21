13,855 Shares in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,850,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after buying an additional 445,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $777,000. Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,030,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 141,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $625,000. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

OXLC opened at $4.36 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is 126.51%.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

