146,475 Shares in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 146,475 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.38% of Orion Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,985,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 717,533 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,318,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 930.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 121,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 118,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seros Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth about $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $230.24 million, a PE ratio of -14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $216.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.70 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

ORN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Orion Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

