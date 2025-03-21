14,888 Shares in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. James Hambro & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter.
Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of PSLV opened at $11.51 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53.
Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile
Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.
