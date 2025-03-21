15,225 Shares in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the third quarter worth $191,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the fourth quarter worth $813,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GRX opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $11.24.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,833 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.57 per share, for a total transaction of $141,951.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,925,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,430,547.19. This trade represents a 0.78 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 4,000 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $39,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,745.60. This trade represents a 1.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 47,872 shares of company stock worth $472,463 over the last ninety days.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

