1,636 Shares in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 419.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IHG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:IHG opened at $112.63 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12 month low of $91.57 and a 12 month high of $137.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.144 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. InterContinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

