21,023 Shares in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 25.7% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,696,000 after buying an additional 492,244 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 133.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,103,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 630,137 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 532,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 30,072 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 471,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 69,719 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE LEO opened at $6.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.28. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $6.64.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

