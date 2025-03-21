2,685 Shares in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 29,376.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,679,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,872 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 27,239.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,581,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,599,000 after buying an additional 1,575,534 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,861,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,377,000 after buying an additional 1,425,967 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,306,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,305,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procore Technologies news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total transaction of $93,867.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,480. The trade was a 84.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $114,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,440,181.02. This represents a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,657 shares of company stock worth $5,442,199. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $49.46 and a one year high of $88.92. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.35.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $302.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.72 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Procore Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Articles

