32,112 Shares in FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar (NYSEARCA:TDVI) Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar (NYSEARCA:TDVI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 32,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar in the fourth quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar in the fourth quarter worth about $708,000.

FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar Trading Down 0.9 %

TDVI opened at $23.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.89 million, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.18. FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average of $24.52.

About FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar

The FT Vest Technology Dividend Target Income ETF (TDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. TVDI is an actively managed fund that seeks to provide a target level of current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US technology companies.

