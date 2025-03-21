326 Shares in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Bought by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Capmk upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $292,702.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,405,501.51. This trade represents a 4.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 6,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total value of $809,436.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,309.91. This trade represents a 32.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 746,198 shares of company stock valued at $92,503,343. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $108.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.01 and a 52 week high of $152.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.74.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

