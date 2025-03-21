39,748 Shares in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,064,000 after acquiring an additional 18,185 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Veritex by 63.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 45,787 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Veritex by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Veritex by 24.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 631,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after purchasing an additional 122,809 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Veritex by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.87. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.74 and a 52 week high of $31.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). Veritex had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 13.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Veritex from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Veritex in a report on Monday. Hovde Group raised Veritex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Veritex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

