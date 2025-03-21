51,748 Shares in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of SpartanNash at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SpartanNash by 3,585.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in SpartanNash by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in SpartanNash by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SPTN. StockNews.com upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of SPTN opened at $20.11 on Friday. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $679.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,011.00 and a beta of 0.34.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently -8,800.00%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

