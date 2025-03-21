6,193 Shares in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Acquired by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Unisys in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE UIS opened at $4.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30. Unisys Co. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $8.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Unisys had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unisys Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

UIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Unisys from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Unisys

Unisys Profile

(Free Report)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.