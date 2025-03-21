77,002 Shares in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 77,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vivek Raj sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $2,292,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 471,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,321,142.42. This represents a 34.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perimeter Solutions stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.30. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.46 and a beta of 1.93.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.21. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $86.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.01 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

