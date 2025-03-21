ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 4,281 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total transaction of $224,153.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,137.16. The trade was a 18.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $528,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,774.72. This trade represents a 10.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group cut their price objective on ABM Industries from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

View Our Latest Report on ABM Industries

ABM Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ABM opened at $47.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $59.78.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 12.48%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.13%.

ABM Industries Profile

(Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.