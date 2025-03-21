Advyzon Investment Management LLC Invests $2.43 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,095 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.9% of Advyzon Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 20.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $194.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,125. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,298 shares of company stock worth $22,871,828. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

