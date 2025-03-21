Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,058,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,383,000 after purchasing an additional 340,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,124,000 after purchasing an additional 43,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,655 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1,197.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 505,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,105,000 after purchasing an additional 466,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 502,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,749,000 after purchasing an additional 25,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Mutch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $56,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,328.32. The trade was a 2.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.98, for a total value of $997,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,981,196.48. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,250 shares of company stock worth $8,708,238. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Agilysys from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $100.00 price target on Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Agilysys Stock Down 1.9 %

AGYS opened at $75.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.86 and a beta of 0.98. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $71.37 and a one year high of $142.64.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.15 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.45%. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

