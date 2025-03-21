Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $56.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.38. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.87 and a 12-month high of $74.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $242.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.44 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALRM

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 3,436 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total value of $200,834.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,875. The trade was a 8.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Profile

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.