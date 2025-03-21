Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Arjuna Capital’s 4th Largest Position

Arjuna Capital decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,640 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 4.8% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,768,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 39,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,445,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,817,000 after buying an additional 73,541 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 155,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,530,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haven Private LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total value of $3,239,868.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,620.22. The trade was a 27.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,368 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $262,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,445.55. This trade represents a 6.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,048 shares of company stock worth $17,374,274. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $162.80 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.90 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.