AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 456 Shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) by 79.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Innodata were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Innodata by 324.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 29,470 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innodata during the 4th quarter worth $913,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Innodata during the 4th quarter worth $775,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Innodata during the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innodata during the third quarter valued at about $311,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,952,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,620. This represents a 62.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ashok Mishra sold 48,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $3,165,655.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,200. This trade represents a 44.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,790,794. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Innodata in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Innodata from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Innodata in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Innodata from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innodata has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Innodata Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INOD opened at $42.99 on Friday. Innodata Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.27.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $59.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.01 million. Innodata had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 66.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innodata Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

