AlphaQuest LLC Has $45,000 Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 93.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $389.39.

Charter Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $362.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.08 and a 12 month high of $415.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $356.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.82.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.