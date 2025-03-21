AlphaQuest LLC Invests $51,000 in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the third quarter worth $6,201,000. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the fourth quarter valued at $3,632,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 139,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 105,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VOXX International alerts:

VOXX International Stock Performance

VOXX International stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. VOXX International Co. has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $8.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average is $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VOXX International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VOXX

VOXX International Profile

(Free Report)

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start modules and systems; smart phone telematics applications; mobile multi-media infotainment products and rear-seat entertainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; 360 camera applications; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; cruise control systems; audio products; heated seats; interior lighting solutions; security and shock sensors; turn signal switches; puddle lamps; box lights; harnesses; electric vehicle sound systems; and logo lighting modules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.