AlphaQuest LLC Purchases New Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 990.9% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at $11,242,209.70. The trade was a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $866.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $609.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $636.31 and a 200 day moving average of $709.91. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.71 and a 12 month high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.97%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

