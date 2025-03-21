AlphaQuest LLC Purchases Shares of 4,850 Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,850 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pingora Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 330.2% during the third quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Shares of METC stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.17. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.59 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.0688 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 500.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

METC has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Ramaco Resources from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding METC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.