AlphaQuest LLC Sells 5,360 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 588.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MYGN. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

Myriad Genetics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $9.91 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $904.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.35 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

