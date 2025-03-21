AlphaQuest LLC Takes $45,000 Position in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO)

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKLO. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oklo during the third quarter valued at $19,753,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Oklo in the 4th quarter worth about $38,661,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oklo in the 4th quarter worth about $19,285,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oklo in the 4th quarter worth about $17,104,000. Finally, Portland Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Oklo in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,493,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard Kinzley acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,750. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE:OKLO opened at $27.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.62. Oklo Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $59.14.

OKLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Oklo from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Oklo in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oklo from $10.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Oklo Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

