Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 80.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,831 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amentum were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Amentum by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Amentum by 333.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amentum to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Amentum Stock Performance

Amentum stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $34.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Equities research analysts expect that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amentum news, Director Barbara Loughran acquired 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $97,658.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $97,658. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,081,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 620,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,920,783.33. This trade represents a 19.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

