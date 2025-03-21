American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,399 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth $11,519,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,877,963 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,976,000 after buying an additional 381,047 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 511.9% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 430,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 360,447 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,749,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $218,293,000 after purchasing an additional 268,326 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 514.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 293,937 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 246,070 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $48,043.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.39.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 29.76%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

