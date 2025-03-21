Amundi Acquires 11,749 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Amundi increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 175.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

NYSE AMN opened at $24.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.15. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $70.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average of $31.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $734.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.38 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

