Amundi Acquires 5,671 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Amundi increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 861.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NETSTREIT news, CEO Mark Manheimer bought 3,616 shares of NETSTREIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.22 per share, for a total transaction of $55,035.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 295,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,493,735.44. This trade represents a 1.24 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $183,172. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTST. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

NETSTREIT Stock Down 0.2 %

NETSTREIT stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -255.54 and a beta of 0.99. NETSTREIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29.

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is -525.00%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Stories

