Amundi Boosts Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Amundi raised its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in THOR Industries in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $80.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.39 and a 200 day moving average of $102.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.78 and a 12-month high of $118.85.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

THO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup cut shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

