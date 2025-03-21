Amundi Boosts Stock Position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Amundi increased its holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) by 184.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,995 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Bristow Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bristow Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bristow Group news, Director Maryanne Miller sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $70,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,411.95. This trade represents a 10.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 8,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $272,245.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,188,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,299,923.75. The trade was a 0.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,152 shares of company stock valued at $833,002 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $917.71 million, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.39. Bristow Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $41.50.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $353.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 3.93%.

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

