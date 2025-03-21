Amundi Boosts Stock Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Amundi raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 998.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,885 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NV5 Global by 1,572.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,510,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,417 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in NV5 Global by 366.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,632,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,296 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,492,000 after buying an additional 1,185,754 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 397.1% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 945,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,817,000 after buying an additional 755,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 325.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,925,000 after buying an additional 524,937 shares in the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVEE shares. StockNews.com downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Maxim Group cut their target price on NV5 Global from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on NV5 Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

NV5 Global Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NVEE opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $26.14.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $246.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.46 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

NV5 Global declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, January 6th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NV5 Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.