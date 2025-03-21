Amundi Buys 11,109 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Amundi raised its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 146.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Caleres were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the third quarter worth about $49,783,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 30.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,735,000 after buying an additional 215,372 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the third quarter worth about $4,184,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 42.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 418,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,839,000 after buying an additional 124,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 314.6% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 156,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 118,611 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caleres Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $16.92 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $44.51. The stock has a market cap of $568.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average is $25.72.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $639.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.79 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kyle Gendreau acquired 5,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,650. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Caleres from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

