Amundi Buys 14,425 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 171.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 38.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 32,158 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 30.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 74,396 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 28.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 49,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 37.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,894,000 after acquiring an additional 286,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 292.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 61,444 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 22nd.

Quanex Building Products Stock Up 0.3 %

NX stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.62. The company has a market cap of $954.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. Quanex Building Products Co. has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $39.31.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

About Quanex Building Products

(Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.