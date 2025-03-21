Amundi Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR)

Amundi grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR – Free Report) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 1.61% of iShares MSCI Norway ETF worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF in the third quarter worth $393,000.

ENOR stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.87. iShares MSCI Norway ETF has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $26.41. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.19.

The iShares MSCI Norway ETF (ENOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Norway IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Norwegian stocks. ENOR was launched on Jan 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

