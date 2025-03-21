Amundi Has $446,000 Stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Amundi lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 188.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,568 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COLL. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 39.5% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,838 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $942.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.77. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $42.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $181.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.68 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 104.67% and a net margin of 14.78%. Analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

COLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,732,630. This represents a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 1,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $58,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,850. The trade was a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,193 shares of company stock worth $3,243,594 in the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

