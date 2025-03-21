Amundi Has $451,000 Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Amundi lessened its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Baidu were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 5.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 28.5% during the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 16,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Baidu by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 6.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BIDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baidu from $142.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna cut Baidu from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Nomura Securities cut Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Nomura cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.25.
Baidu Stock Performance
Baidu stock opened at $94.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.71 and its 200 day moving average is $89.78. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.20 and a twelve month high of $116.25.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Baidu
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.