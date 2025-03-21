Amundi Has $451,000 Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Amundi lessened its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Baidu were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 5.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 28.5% during the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 16,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Baidu by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 6.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

BIDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baidu from $142.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna cut Baidu from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Nomura Securities cut Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Nomura cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Baidu stock opened at $94.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.71 and its 200 day moving average is $89.78. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.20 and a twelve month high of $116.25.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

