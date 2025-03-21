Amundi Has $544,000 Stock Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Amundi lifted its stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 197.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDGR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Schrödinger by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,510,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,718,000 after buying an additional 1,319,464 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Schrödinger by 58.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,945,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,083,000 after buying an additional 717,059 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Schrödinger by 17.7% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,685,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,366,000 after buying an additional 555,503 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Schrödinger by 421.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 86,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,607,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,012,000 after acquiring an additional 67,786 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schrödinger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $22.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.62.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 91.84% and a negative return on equity of 35.77%. The company had revenue of $88.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Schrödinger news, CFO Geoffrey Craig Porges sold 5,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $119,484.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,544 shares in the company, valued at $599,357.44. This trade represents a 16.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

