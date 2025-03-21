Amundi Increases Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Amundi lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vision Capital Corp purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,913,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,049,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,932,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after acquiring an additional 158,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,337,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,313,000 after acquiring an additional 140,964 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AHH opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39. The firm has a market cap of $788.78 million, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Armada Hoffler Properties Cuts Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.67 million. Analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Armada Hoffler Properties

Insider Buying and Selling at Armada Hoffler Properties

In other news, Director A Russell Kirk purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $229,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,645.20. The trade was a 154.40 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.