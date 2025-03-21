Amundi Increases Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Amundi raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 243.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,041 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 177,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,859 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 364.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 62,729 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 230,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after acquiring an additional 93,622 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $755,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 40,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Harmony Biosciences

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 19,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $774,228.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $67,538.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,452 shares of company stock worth $2,831,679 over the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HRMY

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.60. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.