Amundi Purchases 15,431 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Amundi raised its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 200.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,431 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitlin John LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 495.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 137.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCRX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

Shares of PCRX opened at $23.82 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

