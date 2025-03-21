Amundi Purchases 25,139 Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Amundi grew its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 174.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,139 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on FBRT shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:FBRT opened at $13.15 on Friday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 90.45, a current ratio of 84.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.56% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $55.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.80%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.08%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

