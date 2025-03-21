Amundi Purchases 845 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Amundi grew its stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Camtek were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Camtek by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Camtek by 364.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camtek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CAMT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Camtek from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.11.

Camtek Stock Performance

Camtek stock opened at $67.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38. Camtek Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $140.50.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 27.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

