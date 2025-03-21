Amundi Sells 196,393 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Amundi lessened its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,393 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Ambev were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCIA Inc purchased a new position in Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.12%. Analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.0221 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Ambev’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

ABEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambev in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambev currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.45.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

