Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,506 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Archrock were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AROC. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Archrock by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,324 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Archrock by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,349 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Archrock by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 714,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,465,000 after acquiring an additional 89,951 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Archrock by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,408 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Archrock by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 746,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,106,000 after acquiring an additional 218,048 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AROC. Citigroup increased their price objective on Archrock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Archrock Stock Performance

NYSE AROC opened at $26.65 on Friday. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.08%.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Featured Stories

