Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Position Raised by Amundi

Amundi raised its stake in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 174.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Artivion were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Artivion by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Artivion by 6.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Artivion by 236.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Artivion by 210.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Artivion by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AORT opened at $24.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,210.25 and a beta of 1.79. Artivion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.36 and a 52-week high of $32.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $97.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Artivion news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 5,335 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $145,698.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 149,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,091,010.69. The trade was a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Davis sold 6,457 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $176,340.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,832.61. This trade represents a 3.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,223. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AORT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Artivion from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Artivion from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artivion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

