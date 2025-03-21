Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 72.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1,542.9% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $150.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.56. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $110.97 and a one year high of $154.55.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATO. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.15.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

